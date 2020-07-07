Samsung is usually one of the better OEMs when it comes to releasing timely security patches for its phones, even beating Google to the punch at times. But even Samsung can only afford to keep older devices updated for so long. The company has recently revised its security update list with some changes, including ending patches for the Galaxy S7 Active, as well as changing some other older devices to a less frequent schedule.
It's not surprising that the Galaxy S7 Active and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 are being kicked off the list. Both devices were released in 2016, making them older than the first-gen Pixel which stopped receiving security patches last year. Not bad, Samsung.
Several other changes are taking place as well. Six devices are being downgraded from quarterly security updates to what Samsung calls its "other regular" schedule, which basically means "whenever they really need it." This list includes the Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J7 Top. In more positive news, the recently announced Galaxy A21 is being added to the list of devices receiving quarterly security updates.
