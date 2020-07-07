Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Poco started off with a spec-packed handset for less money but soon shifted to even more modest price segments to appeal to a broader userbase in markets like India. The last mid-ranger from Poco was the X2, and now the brand is bringing an even cheaper model. The latest entrant to the category is the Poco M2 Pro, which is an ambitious phone from Xiaomi costing a little under $200 in India.

Before you ask, no, there was never an M1 Pro; Poco just decided to call its first M-series phone the M2 Pro. And if this device reminds you of another Xiaomi phone, then you’re spot-on—the Indian Poco M2 Pro is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro that debuted in May. Although there are a few differences like the main 64MP camera has been swapped for a 48MP one and you get a marginally faster-charging speed at 33W. All Poco-branded phones also rock the Poco launcher, which provides a stock Android-like interface on top of the feature-rich MIUI software skin.

A decently powerful Snapdragon 720G chip keeps everything running smoothly, along with up to 6GB of memory and 128GB of expandable storage. The LCD display is nearly edge-to-edge, excluding the cutout for the hole-punch selfie cam, while the fingerprint reader sits under the power key. On the flip side, you’ll find a quad-cam array, including that primary 48MP sensor. The highlight of this phone has to be its sizable 5,000mAh battery that charges at a respectable 33W speed.

Specs Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G OS Android 10-based MIUI 11 RAM 4/6GB, LPDDR4x Storage 64/128GB UFS 2.1, expandable up to 512GB (dedicated slot) Display 6.67-inch IPS LCD, FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080), 20:9, hole-punch, Gorilla Glass 5 Battery 5,000mAh, 33W charging Front camera 16MP Rear cameras 48MP, f/1.79, PDAF, EIS (main) + 8MP, FOV 119° (ultra-wide) + 5MP, 2cm focus distance (macro) + 2MP (depth) Connectivity Dual-SIM (dedicated slot), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 165.75 x 76.68 x 8.8mm, 209g Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Green, blue, and black Biometrics Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader

The entry-level 4GB+64GB configuration is priced at ₹14,000 ($187), while the mid-tier 6GB+64GB option comes in at ₹15,000 ($200). The M2 Pro’s most spacious storage option of 128GB would set you back ₹17,000 ($227). Those in India can pick up the handset either from Xiaomi’s own physical and online stores or from Flipkart starting coming Tuesday, July 14. For comparison, the X2 — which has a marginally better screen and processor — starts at ₹17,500 ($235), while Poco's (and Redmi's) archrival Realme also heavily focuses on this competitive price range.