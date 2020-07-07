Keeping track of everything going on these days can get hectic. Luckily, there are apps like Google Calendar that help to manage busy schedules. Google is now updating the way shorter events are displayed on the calendar to make them more accurately reflect the correct length.
Announced today on the G Suite blog, the change is rolling out to Rapid Release domains starting today, with domains on the Scheduled Release track to follow later this month. The new visuals make meetings shorter than 30 minutes in length look accurate when compared with how 30+ minute long events look. This does seem to squish the event block up until it looks kind of bad, though. In fact, the feature won't be turned on by default for accounts in Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, or Korean because of legibility issues at that small size.
Calendar might be one of Google's more boring apps, but it's gotten a lot of attention recently. From integration with Tasks to the ability to 'call out of office', the company keeps finding ways to update it. While I don't think this change looks that great, it's probably better than showing 15 minute meetings at the same size as 30 minute meetings, which is what it did previously.
