We got our first proper look at the design of the Galaxy Note20 when Samsung itself accidentally (or otherwise) posted renders of a fetching bronze model on its Russian website last week. Now we're getting what is very likely our first glimpse of a real-life unit in photos posted to Twitter by @jimmyispromo.

While we may not have been aware of this leaker before, there seems to be a consensus within the tech press community that these images are legitimate, so it sure seems like we're looking at Samsung's next flagship phone. Just like we saw with the previous render, the camera bump takes up a large chunk of space on the rear of the device, with three circular modules housing what we might assume to be a primary, wide-angle, and periscope zoom lens at the bottom (with the inner rectangular enclosure). Next to these is a flash and probably a depth sensor of some sort — this layout is very close to that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The S Pen that appears in one of the shots doesn't appear to be discernably different from the last-generation. Images of the phone's front show a very thin top bezel and a small, central punch-hole camera with volume and power buttons on the right edge. The model in the photos has a shiny black finish (likely glass or ceramic) and doesn't appear to as much of a fingerprint magnet as previous versions — here's hoping.

At the same time, MySmartPrice has noted that the Note20 Ultra has passed through the FCC for certification. The listings for US-bound models confirm that they will include Qualcomm's SM8250 and SDX55M modems, both of which accompany the Snapdragon 865 chipset. It's possible the Note20 Ultra could get an as-yet-unannounced 865+ chip with a higher clock speed, but we'll have to wait and see. Verizon's mmWave 5G bands are supported, according to the FCC information, as is Wi-Fi 6 and reverse wireless charging. An LED View Cover for the Note20+ also went through the FCC.

Rumors have it that Samsung will be holding an online event to unveil the Note20 lineup — expected to include the Note20 Ultra, Note20+, and Note20 — on August 5 before the handsets go on sale later that month on the 25th. Further leaks and details will undoubtedly emerge between now and then.