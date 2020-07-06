The Arlo Pro 2 may be two years old, but it's still one of the better wireless camera options out there. We called it the best wireless camera in our 2018 review, noting its stellar battery life in particular. Last week we shared a great deal at Amazon where you could pick up a 2-camera kit for $200, but if you've already got Arlo's base station and just want another camera or two, you can now pick up discounted add-on Arlo Pro 2 cams for just $93 each.

Arlo Pro 2 cameras feature 1080p HD video recording that's even visible in the dark thanks to some IR illumination. The rechargeable battery can keep the camera going for months at a time, and mics and speakers onboard enable two-way communication. And if Arlo's 7 days of free cloud storage isn't enough for you, there's support for local backups via your hub.

At a price of $93 per camera, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Arlo Pro 2. Maybe Arlo is feeling a little insecure thanks to Wyze's recent entry into the outdoor security camera market? Regardless of the reason, it's still a great deal on a great camera, so feel free to fill up your cart. (It looks like this sale is limited to three at a time, though.)