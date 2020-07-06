Huawei has had its share of rough times recently. From navigating through the turmoil of the US banning trade, to figuring out how to sell phones without Google's suite of Play services and apps, it's been a period of adjustment for China's largest telecom. And now it appears that the company is facing renewed scrutiny about the use of its technology in the United Kingdom.

According to a new report from the BBC, the UK's National Cyber Security Centre has issued new recommendations on doing business with Huawei, saying that it can no longer verify the security of Huawei's products.

Oddly enough, this is in part due to the sanctions the US has placed on Huawei. Because the company can no longer work in cooperation with third-party manufacturers that create some of its more high-tech processors, there's a risk that it will have to obtain materials from a new, unvetted source. The BBC also says the US sanctions basically prevent Huawei from using software that's critical to design and test chips prior to their manufacture.

The US may have considered Huawei untrustworthy enough to issue a trade ban, but the UK didn't act as aggressively — or at least not at first. In May, we reported that the UK was reevaluating its stance, and planning on reducing Huawei's contributions to the 5G network infrastructure. With this new development, it's unclear what the future holds for Huawei in the UK. The company's products are already heavily integrated, and it would likely cost a pretty penny to remove them quickly. Members of Parliament are set to discuss the new report in more detail later this week, when they are expected to question Huawei and network providers about the potential repercussions of a ban.

Even if no major new actions are taken, it's yet another obstacle facing Huawei. US trade restrictions have banned companies from doing business with it (although there are exceptions). Google apps and services aren't coming back to its devices anytime soon.