Shortly after the Galaxy S20 series started receiving the July security patch in Korea and Europe, the first unlocked models in the US are now also in for the treat. Besides the usual security enhancements, the update should also bring in zoom and video stabilization improvements for the camera, though this isn't mentioned explicitly in the changelog for the US phones.
A few Redditors with unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 handsets report that they are currently receiving the July update already. In contrast to the Korean and European changelogs, the American one doesn't mention any enhancements to the camera. It's possible that this just hasn't been mentioned, but since the S20 US version runs on different silicon, it might not have gotten any improvements. Either way, the update weighs roughly 220MB on the S20 Ultra and ships as version G988U1UES1ATFB, G988U1OYM1ATFB, or G988U1UES1ATFB, depending on which variant of the phone you own.
To check if the update is available to you as well, head to Settings -> Software Update, though as always, it's a staged rollout, and we all know that carriers also take quite some time until they push the latest releases.
