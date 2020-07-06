The Professor Layton series of puzzle games has been incredibly popular since its debut on the Nintendo DS, and the first two games have already been ported to Android. Now the third title in the original triology, Professor Layton and the Unwound Future, is coming to mobile later this month.

This is the third mainstream Professor Layton game to arrive on mobile platforms, after Professor Layton and the Curious Village was ported in 2018, followed up by Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box in 2019. Just like the other entries in the series, Unwound Future is an adventure game where you solve puzzles from local citizens, while full-motion video segments help move the story along.

Trailer for the original Nintendo DS version from 2010

The game follows Professor Layton as he receives a letter from the future, written by his assistant Luke Triton, which explains that London has been thrown into complete chaos after the world's first time machine was unveiled. The Professor and present-day Luke then set off to investigate the letter and prevent the chaotic future from occurring.

The original version was released for the Nintendo DS in 2008, but wasn't translated into English and other languages until 2010. It received positive reviews from both critics and gamers, and the title still has an 86/100 on Metacritic. Just like the other mobile ports, Unwound Future will have improved HD graphics compared to the original DS game.

Professor Layton and the Unwound Future doesn't appear to be available for pre-registration on the Play Store, but keep an eye out for it on July 13th.