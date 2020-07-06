When it comes to monitoring your home security, Arlo cameras are some of the best out there. The Arlo Ultra 2 may have just been released, but the original Arlo Ultra is still a solid option. The camera had a bit of a rocky release in 2018, but since then the company has ironed out the launch issues. Right now you can get an Arlo Ultra kit with the hub and two cameras for $450 at Amazon and Best Buy.

While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen on this particular kit, it's still a solid deal at $150 off the MSRP. The Arlo Ultra boasts modern specs like 4K ultra HD resolution recording and a 180° field of view, plus it's compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Homekit, so it'll fit into whatever smart ecosystem you're tied into.

This kit also comes with an entire year of Arlo Smart Premier service, which keeps 30 days of recordings stored in the cloud (albeit not at full 4K). If your home security is in need of an upgrade, this Arlo Ultra kit should very much do the trick. Check out our full review for more details on if it's the right fit for you.