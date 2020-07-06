Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds+ are some of our favorite true wireless earbuds, but we shouldn't forget the original Galaxy Buds either. Although they lack some of the fancy new features found in this year's model, they still sound and feel great. They arguably even look better, thanks to a matte finish as opposed to the gloss of the Buds+. The price difference between the two models is usually only $20, but eBay is currently selling open-box first-gen Buds for only $65 (50% off).

If you don't mind buying earbuds that have possibly already been in someone else's ears, then this is an incredible deal. $65 for truly wireless earbuds that sound this good, and are this comfortable is a steal. The Buds will come with all original accessories and packaging as well, which is always a nice touch when buying open-box items. The seller does say that the packaging may be distressed, but the item itself is in as-new condition. That, coupled with a 90-day warranty, makes this a great buy.