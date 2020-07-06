Out of nowhere, Saber Interactive's off-roading simulation game MudRunner has popped up on the Play Store. If you're unfamiliar with the game, it's a sequel of sorts to Spintires, a quirky proof of concept where you drive Soviet-era trucks through heaps of realistic mud. MudRunner offers similar physics-based off-roading gameplay, but it's wrapped up in a much more polished package, and you can pre-register right now for the official Android release planned for July 15th.
If you check out the gameplay video above, you'll get a good sense of what MudRunner will have to offer on mobile. More or less, the sim appears to be a port, with a brand-new UI in the mix for mobile-centric play. So far, details are light, so we don't yet know how the game will be monetized, though the current Play Store listing does mention in-app purchases, even though it doesn't list any prices just yet. Seeing that the game already offers a few expansions on PC, I suppose it stands to reason that these expansions could come to mobile through in-app purchases. What we do know is that the Android port will offer 15 open-world maps and 16 vehicles, which differs from the 19 vehicles in the PC version, and the 30 vehicles in the Nintendo Switch version.
Clearly, MudRunner is something of a niche simulation game, though it's still pretty popular, seeing that's it has sold over a million copies. Honestly, there's no denying that MudRunner is a hoot when you're ripping and tearing through miles of mud in ancient Russian work trucks. So if this sounds like an interesting game to you, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget below to receive a release announcement when MudRunner officially arrives on Android on July 15th.
Press Release
Million-seller Hit MudRunner Roars Onto Mobile Devices July 15th!
July 03, 2020
MudRunner, the off-road trucking game from Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive makes its mobile debut on July 15. Coming from a franchise enjoyed by millions on PC, PS4, Xbox One, & Switch, MudRunner can today be pre-ordered on the AppStore, or wishlisted on the Google Play Store. Take a look at today’s screenshots for a first glimpse at the latest addition to the franchise.
Drive anywhere, play anywhere!
MudRunner on handheld devices will be familiar to old-time fans, but new, thanks in part to a brand new GUI. Thanks to its advanced physics engine, players will recognize the realistic, immersive experience they know and love from its predecessors on PC and consoles.
With the same maps and iconic vehicles to master, MudRunner brings the whole world of off-road trucking to your pocket. On July 15, use all the tools and wits at your disposal to conquer its extreme missions through deep mud, slippery roads, and rushing rivers.
