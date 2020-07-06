When it comes to home entertainment, there are plenty of options to choose from. Google is working on a new TV dongle, but who knows when that'll be released. If you're itching to upgrade your living room setup right now, Amazon's Fire TVs are solid choices, especially if you're a Prime subscriber invested in the Alexa-enabled ecosystem. Insignia's newest 4K Fire TV models were released last month, but now they're already getting some major discounts.

It's pretty cool to see prices dropping so quickly and significantly on such new devices. All three models are on sale at Best Buy, and Amazon also has a couple deals.

Each model has a MediaTek T31 chipset onboard along with 2GB of DDR3 RAM. It might seem meager compared to today's smartphones, but that should be enough to stream content in 4K HDR. These TVs run Fire OS 7 based on Android 9, and come with an Alexa voice remote for quick access to Netflix, HBO, and Prime video. All in all, not a bad package, and it's especially rare to see savings this big on TVs this new.