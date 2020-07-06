It's the first week of the month, and you (probably) know what that means — it's security patch time! A few days after Samsung started rolling out the July security update to its Galaxy S20 models, Google is now delivering the patch to all supported Pixel phones.
Factory images and OTA zips are now available for the Pixel 2, 3, 3a, and 4. This isn't one of the larger 'Pixel Drop' updates with new features — you only get the latest security patches. The build numbers are as follows:
-
Pixel 2/2 XL: QQ3A.200705.002
-
Pixel 3/3 XL: QQ3A.200705.002
-
Pixel 3a/3a XL: QQ3A.200705.002
-
Pixel 4/4 XL: QQ3A.200705.002
According to the official bulletin, the July 2020 patch includes four security fixes, entirely for Qualcomm drivers and software components. If you don't want to wait for the update to appear on your Pixel, feel free to grab the OTA images (or full device images, if you want to wipe) at the source links below.
- Source:
- Factory images,
- OTA images,
- Google Support
Comments