Google video chatroom app Meet has notched its 100-millionth download after 3 years on the market, doubling its install count in just 50 days.

Most of that time was spent as an enterprise-only offering because the company was stubborn enough to maintain both Hangouts and Duo as the primary video calling options for consumers.

Enter the coronavirus pandemic and the explosion of work-from-home meetings, most of them on Zoom. Users who wanted an alternative were able to start using Meet in May when it became free for all. It even got integrated into the Gmail experience on desktop for further reach.

It hit the 50-million mark by the middle of the month and has only rocketed since then — AppBrain reports Meet averaged about a million downloads a day since then.