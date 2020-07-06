Turning your house into a smart home can get real expensive, so when products like this Eufy video doorbell are discounted, it's tempting to jump on that deal, fast. If you head over to Amazon right now, you can get Eufy's 2K two-way wireless doorbell in white for $164 ($56 off).

Offering crisp 2K video, two-way audio, and 180-day battery life, this was already a solid value, so getting $56 off is very much a bonus. Eufy offers compatibility with the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, but there are some compromises — the feed won't automatically pop-up on your Nest Hub, so you'll need to call it up via voice command. And when you do so, you won't be able to use the two-way audio either — you'll hear the postman, but he won't hear you.

The black model is still priced at $200; however, the white model, which usually costs an extra $20, is the one on sale today, making this an even better deal.