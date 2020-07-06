Samsung has released two foldable phones to date — the book-style Galaxy Fold, and the flip phone-like Galaxy Z Flip. We already knew that another Fold was in development, thanks to various rumors and mockups, but now we might know the final product name.

According to SamMobile, the sequel to the original Galaxy Fold will be called the 'Galaxy Z Fold 2.' Samsung already confirmed earlier this year that all its future foldable phones would use the Galaxy Z branding introduced by the Z Flip. In fact, if you visit Samsung's website, the original Fold is already displayed alongside the Z Flip in a dedicated Galaxy Z section.

I imagine the similarity in spelling between the Z Fold and Z Flip might confuse a few people, but it's certainly a good thing that Samsung is consolidating all its foldable phones under a single banner. As we all know, Samsung doesn't have the best track record with easily-recognizable product names.