Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a gacha RPG from the head director behind Nier: Automata, a fantastic sci-fi-based point and click adventure game, and an Orwell-inspired simulation game where the government reigns supreme. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of June 29th, 2020.

Games

SINoALICE

Android Police coverage: SINoALICE is the latest RPG from Yoko Taro, and it's available today for the first time in the West

SINoALICE is a very polished gacha game from Yoko Taro, the head director behind Nier: Automata, a very well-received JRPG for consoles and PC. As you can see, SINoALICE is filled with fantastic art, and the music is just as great, but sadly the game itself is boring. Much like every other mobile RPG, you'll select your attacks from the cards displayed at the bottom of your screen, and really, there's no need to even do this since auto-combat is included. So while there's no denying that this is a very polished game, it's simply a snooze to play.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Outsider: After Life

Outsider: After Life plays like a point and click adventure game, which means you can expect to solve puzzles as you make your way through the title's sci-fi story. Like most adventure games of this nature, it will also be your job to solve a mystery, which means Outsider also plays like an escape room game, where you'll have to solve puzzles to advance to the next room. So while the gameplay is pretty familiar, the puzzles are a joy to solve, and the graphics are pretty unique, making for a polished adventure game that's worth the asking price.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Orwell

I can't tell if Orwell is supposed to be a modern comment on current events, but it sure offers some glaring similarities. Big Brother has arrived in the world of Orwell, and so players will get to spy on in-game citizens to boost their position in society. This means you'll get to listen in on phone calls and private chats, all while digging through personal files and pics, fulfilling the role of a government oppressor, all so you can force society to behave in the way you want.

Monetization: $5.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Card Fall

Card Fall is an early access release that comes from 717 pixels, the developer behind Dungeon Cards, a game that looks exactly like Card Fall. Both games offer a mix of card-based mechanics and roguelike gameplay, and so bring a ton of replayability, but past that, are extremely similar. So think of Card Fall more as a stand-alone expansion to Dungeon Cards, than a brand-new release with fresh mechanics. At the very least, the game is currently free, so really, there's no room to complain here, especially since this is an enjoyable release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Slide Drive

Slide Drive is an excellent little puzzler where the goal is to get each car to the finish line by rearranging the track on the board. The thing is, you'll control two cars at once, and should one of these cars not make it to its goal at the same time as the other, it's game over. It's a simple setup, but it works well, and while this isn't the most in-depth puzzle game out there, it's a heck of a lot of fun in short bursts.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Curvy Punch 3D

Curvy Punch 3D is the latest title from VOODOO, and while the dev is known for casual releases filled with advertisements (that can usually be removed through an IAP), I have to say this punching game could use some work. From the outset, it looks like a fun title, what with how you'll punch people with your stretchy arms, but since death comes at a single strike, there's no room for error, which means the best method for success is simply swiping up on the screen at the beginning of each match. As you can guess, playing this way isn't all that fun, but you'll definitely win more than you lose.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 apiece

Super Cell Boy - Cute idol arcade space shooter

Super Cell Boy is an idle game, but it's also an arcade space shooter. Like most idle games, active gameplay is discouraged, and so your ship will shoot automatically, which means all you have to do is concentrate on dodging. More or less, the idle gameplay comes into the picture when you're offline since you can easily collect coins while AFK. These coins can then be used to upgrade your abilities, which means you'll be able to shoot for longer sessions, thus fulfilling your role in this endless treadmill.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $39.99

Topic Twister: a Trivia Crack game

Topic Twister is the latest release from Etermax, and it's a word game. At the top of the screen, you'll find a letter, and you'll have to create words that start with that letter in order to answer the questions displayed in the middle of the screen. The thing is, you'll play against an opponent, who is also typing words to answer questions, and so once everyone has typed their words, it's time to compare. Whoever's words answer their questions best wins.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $79.99

Pocket Ants: Colony Simulator

Pocket Ants: Colony Simulator is a strategy game where you'll build your own ant colony. Think of the game as a resource manager, and you're getting close to how it works. You'll have to collect supplies to then bring them back to the nest so that you can slowly grow the colony through your actions. What's neat is that you can raid other player's ant colonies, so at least there is an actual reason to grow yours, all so you can smash your friends' efforts. Sadly the game is filled with IAPs, so progression is a grind, and that's by design.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $94.99

One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0

One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 is clearly a game themed around the manga/anime, and it plays like every other team-based RPG on the Play Store. You'll select your moves from the cards at the bottom of the screen to watch as you team auto-attacks, and so you'll get to collect characters from the property, who you then have to level up by grinding the same levels over and over and over again. It's a gacha RPG through and through, and since it's a licensed one, the IAPs are egregious.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Stellaris: Galaxy Command, Sci-Fi, space strategy

Stellaris: Galaxy Command comes from Paradox Interactive, but this strategy title doesn't play anything like Paradox's PC games, so don't get your hopes up. This past October, the title entered a limited beta, but fans quickly noticed that the game contained stolen artwork from the Halo series, so it was removed from the Play Store. After a brief removal, Stellaris: Galaxy Command returned to Android as an early access release, and as of this week, it's officially available as a stable release. Of course, my chief complaint is that the title plays like a reskin of Nova Empire, instead of like a true Paradox game. I also think it's pretty funny that whoever Paradox hired to create Stellaris: Galaxy Command couldn't even clone a successful mobile game like Nova Empire without using stolen images.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Super Shot Golf

As a sucker for golf games, I just had to check out Super Shot Golf, and even though it's currently in early access, it already runs well. Sadly the game is also stuffed to the brim with in-app purchases. Funny, for a game that admits it's not ready for prime time, it sure is odd that all of its monetization is already active. Almost as if money is the real goal of this release, not fun. As you would expect of an IAP-infested golf game, your progression and equipment are locked behind a serious grind.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

Bullseye Battles

Bullseye Battles is an early access release, and it's basically a casual target shooting game. Like most shooting games, you'll unlock new weapons as you progress, and you'll even unlock new ranges, which ensures the game's environments stay fresh. Of course, since this is a casual game, it's filled to the brim with in-app purchases, so expect to grind if you'd like to unlock new weapons and levels without dropping any cash.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

SPHAZE

SPHAZE is another early access release, and its devs state this is a game that offers "relaxing exploration through fantasy and sci-fi worlds," which is an apt description. Basically, this is a puzzle game, a relaxing one at that. All you have to do is twist and drag the board to make it to the goal, though the combination in which you'll do so always changes, which should keep players on their toes. Sadly the game is also monetized aggressively, and so its IAPs range all the way up to $260, which is freaking nuts for such a shallow puzzler.

Monetization: $2.49 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $259.99

