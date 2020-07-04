For several years now, unlocking LG phones has required the use of the company's official unlock tool. Not all of LG's devices are supported, but now three more phones have been added to the roster. Get your custom ROMs ready.

LG has updated its supported devices page with three more phones: the LG V60, LG V50S, and LG G8S. Not all variations are included, though — for the V60, only the international LMV600EA model is supported. Here's the full (though admittedly still short) list:

LG V60: LMV600EA

LG V50S: LMG850EMW/LMG850EMWX

LG G8S: LMG810EM/LMG810EMW/LMG810EAW

Those of you with an LG phone purchased in the US are out of luck for now, but at least you still have that Quad DAC to brag about. If your phone is listed above, check out the source link below for unlocking instructions.