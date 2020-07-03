Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but many don't have new releases quite yet, and studios seems to be embracing the streaming model. Whether you're staying at home to limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming releases.

New this week: The big talk of the week has been all about the Broadway production Hamilton coming to Disney+. Despite being a holiday weekend (of sorts) in the US, there are a decent number of releases with a lot of familiar names, albeit people we haven't heard from in quite a while. If you're looking for some action, check out Mel Gibson and David Zayas going head to head in Force of Nature. To keep the blood pumping, The Outpost tells a story based on true events about soldiers in Afghanistan defending against Taliban insurgents, starring Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood. And if you want some true B-movie action, just peek at Top Gunner, starring Eric Roberts — you know what to expect here.

And if you're looking for something a little lighter, Netflix brings us Desperados, a comedy that takes three women down to Mexico for a mad dash to stop a guy from reading a message. And for some family friendly fun, Four Kids and It imagines a wish-granting creature voiced by Michael Caine, a good-hearted family, and a whacky (live action) Scrooge McDuck-like character played by Russell Brand.

July 3

Hamilton

July 3 | Musical, Biography, Drama, History | IMDb

Starring: Daveed Diggs, Renée Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Chris Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of "Hamilton" combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Force of Nature

June 30 | Action, Crime, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson, David Zayas, Stephanie Cayo, Wil Catlett, Swen Temmel, Tyler Jon Olsen

A group of thieves scheme to pull off an elaborate heist during a hurricane. But their carefully-designed plan quickly begins to fall apart when a police officer attempts to evacuate everybody in the building.

The Outpost

July 3 | Action, Drama, History, War | IMDb

Starring: Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones

Based on true events. A team of U.S. soldiers stationed at the deadliest outpost in Afghanistan are relentlessly attacked by an overwhelming force of Taliban insurgents. Their fight for survival is the ultimate display of American valor.

Desperados

July 3 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, Lamorne Morris

After drunkenly sending a cringeworthy email, hopeless romantic Wes heads to Mexico with her best friends to erase the note before her new love reads it.

Four Kids and It

June 30 | Family, Fantasy | IMDb

Starring: Russell Brand, Michael Caine, Paula Patton, Matthew Goode, Teddie Malleson-Allen, Ashley Aufderheide

New couple Alice and David take their less than enthusiastic children on a family holiday in a Cornwall cottage to meet each other for the first time. The holiday takes an unexpected turn when the kids discover a magical (and very grumpy!) Psammead on the local beach, a creature with the power to grant wishes. They also meet local oddball Tristan, who wants to capture the Psammead for his own gain. The ensuing adventure brings the new siblings together and teaches them to accept their parents new found happiness.

Top Gunner

June 23 | Action, War | IMDb

Starring: Eric Roberts, Carol Anne Watts, Julian Cavett

At an isolated United States Air Force base located in a rural community, several newly-minted pilots stumble upon intelligence detailing the Russian military's plot to steal a sophisticated bio-weapon capable of altering the human genome. It is up to the rookies to thwart the Russians and their scheme to unleash a dangerous pathogen on the rest of the world. Directed by Daniel Lusko. Julian Cavett, Reavis Dorsey, and Shayne Hartigan co-star.

June 26

Irresistible

June 26 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper

Written and directed by Jon Stewart, Irresistible is a comedy about what happens when a small Wisconsin town becomes the main attraction of our political circus. After the Democrat's top strategist Gary (Steve Carell) sees a video of a retired Marine Colonel (Chris Cooper) standing up for the rights of his town's undocumented workers, Gary believes he has found the key to winning back the Heartland. However, when the Republicans counter him by sending in his brilliant nemesis Faith (Rose Byrne), what started out as a local race quickly becomes an out-of-control and hilarious fight for the soul of America.

Run With The Hunted

June 26 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Ron Perlman, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Michael Pitt

Oscar, a young boy, commits a noble murder and is forced to run away from his rural hometown, leaving behind his best friend, Loux. 15 years later, he has forgotten his past and become the leader of a band of lost children. Loux takes it upon herself to find the boy who saved her life.

My Spy

June 26 (Amazon Prime Video) | Action, Comedy, Family | IMDb

Starring: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Parisa Fitz-Henley

MY SPY follows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ's cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie's disarming charm and wit.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

June 26 (Netflix) | Comedy, Music | IMDb

Starring: Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan

When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

The Ghost of Peter Sellers

June 6 | Documentary, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Peter Medak, Joe Dunne, Simon van der Borgh

The Ghost of Peter Sellers is a feature length documentary directed by Peter Medak that tells the tale of his ill-fated Hollywood 17th Century pirate comedy shot in Cyprus, starring Peter Sellers and Spike Milligan in 1973.

June 19

You Should Have Left

June 18 | Horror, Mystery & Suspense | IMDb

Starring: Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried, Avery Essex

Theo Conroy (Kevin Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Amanda Seyfried) is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo's grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.

Miss Juneteenth

Turquoise Jones is a single mom who holds down a household, a rebellious teenager, and pretty much everything that goes down at Wayman's BBQ & Lounge. Turquoise is also a bona fide beauty queen--she was once crowned Miss Juneteenth, a title commemorating the day slaves in Texas were freed--two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Life didn't turn out as beautifully as the title promised, but Turquoise, determined to right her wrongs, is cultivating her daughter, Kai, to become Miss Juneteenth, even if Kai wants something else. Starring: Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze

June 19

Drama

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

| Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

2 Minutes of Fame

After his impressions of a comedian named Marques (Katt Williams) make him an online sensation, Deandre (Jay Pharoah) goes to L.A. with dreams of stand-up stardom. But his girlfriend (Keke Palmer) needs him to be a stand-up guy and help raise their young son. Marques, the reigning king of comedy, isn't about to give up his throne, and plots a rude-and hilarious-awakening for Deandre in this laugh-out-loud comedy with a heart. Starring: Jay Pharoah, Katt Williams, RonReaco Lee, Deon Cole, Keke Palmer, Andy Allo

Babyteeth

One family juggles first love, suburban malaise, and heavy pharmaceuticals in this moving and fresh comedy. Eliza Scanlen and Ben Mendelsohn star. Starring: Eliza Scanlen, Ben Mendelsohn, Toby Wallace

Sniper: Assassin's End

Legendary sniper Thomas Beckett and his son, Special Ops Sniper Brandon Beckett, are on the run from the CIA, Russian Mercenaries, and a Yakuza-trained assassin with sniper skills that rival both legendary sharp shooters. Starring: Chad Michael Collins, Sayaka Akimoto, Tom Berenger

A Soldier's Revenge

Haunted by wartime horrors, Civil War soldier-turned-bounty-hunter Frank Connor (Neal Bledsoe) spends his time post-war polishing off two things: whiskey and fugitives. When two desperate children arrive on his doorstep and enlist his help to find their missing mother (AnnaLynne McCord), Frank must face his past in order to take down the notorious Major Briggs, with whom he has a score all his own to settle. Starring: Neal Bledsoe, Val Kilmer, Jake Busey, AnnaLynne McCord, Rob Mayes

Selfie Dad

Ben Marcus "Michael Jr.", a former stand-up comic in a midlife crisis, tries to become a social media star until he and his family are radically challenged by the Bible. Starring: Michael Jr., Chonda Pierce, James Denton

June 19

Comedy, Family, Religion

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

| Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn

This film explores infamous attorney Roy Cohn's rise to power and how his influence continues to rule today. Starring: Peter Manso, Ivy Meeropol, Michael Meeropol

Wasp Network

Wasp Network is a 2019 internationally co-produced drama film, written and directed by Olivier Assayas, based upon the book The Last Soldiers on the Cold War by Fernando Morais. It stars Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez, Gael García Bernal, Ana de Armas and Wagner Moura. It tells the story of Cuban spies in American territory during the 1990s. Starring: Ana de Armas, Penélope Cruz, Wagner Moura, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Édgar Ramírez

June 19 (Netflix) | Other services: unknown

Thriller, Drama

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

| Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Netflix

Da 5 Bloods

Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide. Starring: Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters

Outback

Outback tells the terrifying tale of a young couple lost in the wilderness and fighting for survival. Wade and Lisa head to Australia hoping to recharge their failing romance. When their GPS fails, they leave their car and head off on foot to find a new route. As night falls, they must spend the night in the bush without food, water, or weapons, surrounded by snakes, scorpions, and wild dogs. Now, one decision could mean the difference between life... and certain death. Starring: Lauren Lofberg, Taylor Wiese, Brendan Donoghue

Becky

Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house. Starring: Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, Joel McHale

June 12

The King of Staten Island

Scott (SNL's Pete Davidson) has been a case of arrested development since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He's now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow, HBO's Euphoria) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar® -winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with his buddies and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey. When his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter, it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps towards moving forward in life. Starring: Pete Davidson, Bel Powley, Ricky Velez

Infamous

Living in a small Florida town and working at a diner was never Arielle's (Bella Thorne) dream life. She's always wanted more. Fame. Popularity. Admiration. When she falls for a recently paroled young criminal named Dean (Jake Manley), she drags him back into a life of danger, learning that posting their criminal exploits on social media is an easy way to viral fame. Obsessed with their rising number of followers, they embark on a dangerous adventure together that leads to robbery, cop chases and even murder. Heading to Hollywood, the City of Stars, they will realize what it takes to become famous and have to decide if this dangerous lifestyle is really worth it.

Starring: Bella Thorne, Jake Manley, Amber Riley, Marisa Coughlan

Artemis Fowl

Based on the first two books in author Eoin Colfer wildly popular children's fantasy series, Walt Disney Studios' Artemis Fowl tells the story of adolescent criminal genius Artemis, who captures a vicious fairy, and attempts to harness her magical powers in a bid to rescue his family.

Starring: Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad

June 9 (Disney+) | Theatrical and other streaming services: unknown

Adventure, Family

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

| Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Disney+

Think Like a Dog

Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox star in this whimsical family comedy about a boy and his dog, and a science project that will change all of their lives forever. Think Like a Dog follows 12-year-old Oliver (Gabriel Bateman), a tech prodigy whose middle-school science fair experiment goes awry, creating a telepathic connection between him and his furry friend, Henry. The bond brings Oliver and Henry even closer as they join forces to comically overcome complications at school, and help Oliver's parents rekindle their marriage along the way.

Starring: Gabriel Bateman, Josh Duhamel, Megan Fox, Kunal Nayyar, Julia Jones

Return to Hardwick

The 93rd Bomb Group was arguably the most decorated, most traveled and most effective bomb group of WWII. Helping to cripple Hitler's Europe from the air, they executed some of the most daring bombing raids of the war. Along with the group's rich history, sons, daughters and grandchildren travel to England and explore the 93rd's long forgotten air base - Hardwick Aerodrome 104.

Starring: Michael Cudlitz

Burden

When a museum celebrating the Ku Klux Klan opens in a South Carolina town, the idealistic Reverend Kennedy strives to keep the peace even as he urges the group's Grand Dragon to disavow his racist past.

Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker

June 5

Shirley

Upon moving to a small Vermont college town, Fred and Rose get an offer for free room and board from a professor, as long as Rose agrees to look after his wife, acclaimed horror author Shirley Jackson. At first, they detest the rocky household of the eccentric couple, but eventually establish deep bonds with their counterparts, which will test the limits of their young love.

Starring: Elizabeth Moss, Logan Lerman, Michael Stuhlbarg

A Clear Shot

An electronic store erupts into chaos as four gunmen storm the premises. Rick Gomez, Sacramento Police Departments' top negotiator, realizes he needs to talk down the gunmen and keep everyone safe, all while juggling government politics. The gunmen leader doesn't want to hurt anyone, but his brother is a different story. A peaceful surrender quickly turns this sleepy city into a national tragedy. Inspired by the true story of the 1991 Good Guys Electronics Store siege in Sacramento, California--the largest hostage siege negotiation ever attempted in the United States--A Clear Shot examines a bizarre turn of events as law enforcement attempt to save the hostages, as well the emotional trials and social pressures of immigrant assimilation into the American culture.

Starring: Mario Van Peebles, Mandela Van Peebles, Jessica Meza, Marshal Hilton, David Hernandez, Jr., Lance Woods, Tony Dew, Kevin Bach, Sandra Gutierrez, Hao Do, Dang Tran, Jeanna Carr

The Blackout: Invasion Earth

An unexplained phenomenon turns the earth into complete darkness. However, a small area in Eastern Europe is the only location that still has electricity. When military forces venture outside, they find corpses everywhere. Now it's a battle against time to find out who is behind all this. (Note: Russian language, subtitles available) Starring: Yuriy Borisov, Svetlana Ivanova, Konstantin Lavronenko

End of Sentence

After being widowed, Frank Fogle reluctantly embarks on a journey to honor his wife's last wish of spreading her ashes in a remote lake in her native Ireland and a promise of taking his estranged son, Sean, along for the trip. As Sean steps out of prison the last thing on his mind is a foreign road trip with his alienated father. What he needs is a fresh start in California. But when his travel plans collapse he reluctantly accepts his father's proposal in return for a ticket to the West Coast and a promise that they never have to see each other again. Between a disconcerting Irish wake, the surfacing of an old flame, the pick up of a pretty hitchhiker and plenty of unresolved issues, the journey becomes a little more than father and son had bargained for.

Starring: John Hawkes, Logan Lerman, Sarah Bolger

Inheritance

A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy the family. Starring: Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, Patrick Warburton

May 29

The High Note

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace's overworked personal assistant who's stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace's manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever. Starring: Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Bill Pullman, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Ice Cube

Funny Pains

Woman, stand-up comic, writer, producer, bipolar, Californian Wendi Starling takes on New York City stages with her very personal, raw, funny and inspiring comedy material, making the Big Apple her home and becoming one of the most active and funny women in the industry. On her journey, we have complete access to all the ups and downs that come with pursuing comedy in NYC, how she deals with tragic old wounds, and how those wounds start to show up into her material. A star-studded cast of famous comedians join her to share the real deal about the journey of a comedian.

Starring: Wendi Starling, Krystyna Hutchinson, Nikki Glaser

May 26 | March 2017 (Limited theatrical release)

March 2017 (Limited theatrical release) Comedy, Documentary

IMDb Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

The Trip to Greece

When Odysseus left Troy it took him ten years to get back to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob have only six days on their own personal odyssey in THE TRIP TO GREECE. On the way they argue about tragedy and comedy, astronomy and biology, myth, history, democracy and the meaning of life! Featuring locations such as: Temple of Apollo at Delphi, the Ancient Agora of Athens, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, the unique island of Hydra, the Caves of Diros, Nestor's Palace, Niokastro Fortress in Pylos, and Ancient Stagira, as well as a lot of shooting in restaurants and hotels in Athens, Hydra, Lesvos, Chalkidiki, Pelion, Kavala, and at the Peloponnese. Starring: Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon May 22

Comedy

IMDb Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

Military Wives

MILITARY WIVES centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in combat. Faced with their loved ones' absences, they come together to form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life's most difficult moments, and quickly find themselves on an international stage. Peter Cattaneo (THE FULL MONTY) directs Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan in this feel-good crowd-pleaser inspired by true events.

Starring: Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan

Extra Ordinary

Rose, a sweet, lonely driving instructor in rural Ireland, is gifted with supernatural abilities. Rose has a love/hate relationship with her 'talents' & tries to ignore the constant spirit related requests from locals - to exorcise possessed rubbish bins or haunted gravel. But! Christian Winter, a washed up, one-hit-wonder rock star, has made a pact with the devil for a return to greatness! He puts a spell on a local teenager- making her levitate. Her terrified father, Martin Martin, asks Rose to help save his daughter. Rose has to overcome the fear of her supernatural gift & work with Martin to save the girl, get the guy and be home in time for a light snack...maybe a yogurt or something...

Starring: Maeve Higgins, Will Forte, Barry Ward, Claudia O'Doherty

May 22

Survive The Night

After his brother Mathias is mortally wounded in a robbery gone bad, Jamie stalks trauma doctor Rich from the hospital to his home. While holding Rich's wife and daughter hostage, the unhinged murderer forces Rich to operate on Mathias. But in order for him and his family to survive the night, Rich must team up with his estranged tough-as-nails father, retired sheriff Frank, in order to gain the upper hand and turn the tables on the criminals.

The Lovebirds

A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme-- and hilarious -- circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Starring: Andrene Ward-Hammond, Anna Camp, Barry Rothbart, Catherine Cohen, Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Kyle Bornheimer, Nicholas X. Parsons, Paul Sparks

May 22 (Netflix). Dates unknown for other services.

Comedy, Romance

IMDb Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Netflix

Body Cam

While investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer, veteran Renee Lomito (Mary J. Blige) discovers a mysterious figure in their body cam footage. Haunted by visions of the event, she suspects something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. Now, in a race against time to find the one person she thinks can stop these killings, Rene uncovers a sinister secret among the police force surrounding the shooting and cover up of an unarmed youth. Nat Wolff also stars in this intense action thriller.

Starring: Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff, David Zayas, Anika Noni Rose

Villain

After 10 years, Eddie Franks (Craig Fairbrass) is out of prison and trying to stay on the straight and narrow, but his drug-mule brother Sean (George Russo) has other ideas. Rival gangster brothers Roy and Johnny Garret (Robert Glenister and Tomi May) are demanding Sean repay his debt to them, causing Eddie to get tangled in the crossfire, ending up using his life savings and calling in favors with mobster friends to try and help. Following a dramatic coup at the family pub, events spiral out of control in the ultimate fight for survival. With a powerful performance from Fairbrass, VILLAIN is a gritty British thriller which depicts a dark, criminal underworld.

Starring: Craig Fairbrass, George Russo, Izuka Hoyle, Mark Monero, Tomi May, Eloise Lovell, Taz Skylar, Nicholas Aaron, Michael John Treanor, Marcus Onilude, Robert Glenister

We Need to Talk About A.I.

We Need to Talk About A.I. discusses the rewards and risks of the advancement of this technology. Watch the world's top experts debate about the promised exponential gains versus the perceived existential threats brought by artificial intelligence. Will super-intelligent robots pose danger to human beings in the near future, like what some Hollywood movies made many of us to believe?

Starring: Keir Dullea, James Cameron, Max Tegmark, Dr. Sam Harris

May 15

Capone

SCOOB!

Proximity

Samurai Marathon

The Traitor

Angelfish

May 8

Hope Gap

Blue Story

Greed

Arkansas

The Legion

Saint Frances

Walkaway Joe

Valley Girl

How to Build a Girl

Rewind

A Good Woman Is Hard to Find

Intrigo Trilogy

Intrigo: Death of an Author

Intrigo: Samaria

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

Cry Havoc

The Lodge

Working Man

Bluebird

Beanpole

May 1

The Wretched

Disturbing the Peace

The Assistant

Bull

April 24

The Photograph

Robert the Bruce

To The Stars

True History of the Kelly Gang

1BR

April 21

The Turning

April 17

Wendy

Abe

Endings, Beginnings

Bad Therapy

The Quarry

April 14

Underwater

Blumhouse's Fantasy Island

The Rhythm Section

April 10

Trolls World Tour

Sea Fever

The Roads Not Taken

We Summon the Darkness

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live.

Relic

When elderly mother Edna inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam rush to their family's decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay's concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she's been clashes with Sam's unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna's behavior turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her. With RELIC, first-time writer/director Natalie Erika James crafts an unforgettable new spin on the haunted-house movie. Starring: Emily Mortimer, Bella Heathcote, Robyn Nevin

July 3

Drama, Horror

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

| Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

Greyhound

Greyhound is an upcoming American war drama film directed by Aaron Schneider and starring Tom Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay. The film is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester. It also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue. The film follows a US Navy Commander on his first war-time assignment in command of a multi-national escort group defending a merchant ship convoy under attack by submarines in early 1942 during the Battle of the Atlantic, only months after the U.S. officially entered World War II. Starring: Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham

Unhinged

When four Americans decide to take the countryside route to a wedding in England, they are forced to take shelter in a remote cottage. A dark evil lives in the attic of the cottage and is waiting for the right moment to appear. Starring: Russell Crowe, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman

July 1

Thriller, Mystery & Suspense

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

| Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

For as long as theaters remain closed, movie studios will continue to release more home premieres. We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro