Welcome to the 4th of July weekend, everyone. Now that Independence Day is almost here in the US, many of us are off, but since it's a holiday weekend, there are some really good sales going around. This means you can pick up some awesome games today, such as Bloons TD 6, Titan Quest, and This Is the Police, thanks to their discounted prices. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 39 on-sale apps and games for the holiday weekend.

Free

Apps

  1. Face Animator - Photo Deformer Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Applocker & Gallery Vault Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Total Media Player Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Lyrics Engineer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Blindy - Hardest 2D Platformer $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Galaxxy Idols PV: Dress Up and Runway $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. 13 Letters - Dark Visual Novel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Pegs - Solitaire - Solo Halma (Boardgame) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  2. Prism Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags, Anthems and Timezones $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. HTTP Redirection Trace $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Draw Cartoons 2 PRO $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Virtual Dyno Mobile $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Calorie Counter - EasyFit pro $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Wifi Auto PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. EX Photo Gallery Pro - 90% launch Discount $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Bloons TD 6 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Bug School: Learn Kindergarten Skills $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Starbeard - Intergalactic Roguelike puzzle game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Super Oscar Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Rebel Cops $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. This Is the Police $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Titan Quest $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Color Defense - Ultimate TD Tower Base Defence $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Flies, fly away! $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Zeon 25 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Heal: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Decision-Based Card Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Mental Hospital VI - Child of Evil (Horror story) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Zombie Simulator Z - Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days