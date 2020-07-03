Welcome to the 4th of July weekend, everyone. Now that Independence Day is almost here in the US, many of us are off, but since it's a holiday weekend, there are some really good sales going around. This means you can pick up some awesome games today, such as Bloons TD 6, Titan Quest, and This Is the Police, thanks to their discounted prices. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 39 on-sale apps and games for the holiday weekend.
Free
Apps
- Face Animator - Photo Deformer Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Applocker & Gallery Vault Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Total Media Player Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lyrics Engineer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Blindy - Hardest 2D Platformer $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Galaxxy Idols PV: Dress Up and Runway $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 13 Letters - Dark Visual Novel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pegs - Solitaire - Solo Halma (Boardgame) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prism Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags, Anthems and Timezones $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- HTTP Redirection Trace $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Draw Cartoons 2 PRO $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Virtual Dyno Mobile $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Calorie Counter - EasyFit pro $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EX Photo Gallery Pro - 90% launch Discount $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Bloons TD 6 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bug School: Learn Kindergarten Skills $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Starbeard - Intergalactic Roguelike puzzle game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Super Oscar Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rebel Cops $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Titan Quest $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color Defense - Ultimate TD Tower Base Defence $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flies, fly away! $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zeon 25 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Decision-Based Card Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mental Hospital VI - Child of Evil (Horror story) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Simulator Z - Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
Comments