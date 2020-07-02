Android has always taken flak from Apple for its OS update policies, but just because every Android device may not get system updates quickly doesn't mean they have to miss out on features. Google allows manufacturers to update system level apps through the Play Store without having to push entire system upgrades. Xiaomi is up to just that right now, publishing its core Security app to the Play Store.

The succinctly named Security app is responsible for many features on Mi phones: it provides utilities like an app lock, a cleaner, and a battery saver. The software also monitors system security and data usage to make sure everything is running as it should be.

Xiaomi's Security app has come pre-installed on Mi devices for awhile now, but putting it into the Play Store allows the company to push updates more quickly to consumers. This is a nice step, especially for an app that revolves around keeping devices safe and secure. The app is available on APK Mirror as well as the Play Store, and is exclusively for Xiaomi devices.