Verizon is passing on Android 10 updates for the Samsung Galaxy A10e and A20 to owners right now.
Unlocked A10e and A20 units in North America had started receiving OTAs about 3 weeks ago, according to PiunikaWeb, with Android 10 as well as One UI 2.0. AT&T sent out its Android 10 update to A10e owners even before then on June 5. This leaves T-Mobile as the holdout A10e retailer to push the upgrade.
On a bitter note, Verizon's updates for the A10e and A20 only bring the security patch level up to May — the same for AT&T.
