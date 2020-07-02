The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (or PTA) has temporarily banned the game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. The PTA claims to have received reports which claim that the game is addictive, wastes time, and poses a negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children. Let's hope no one explains Fortnite to them.

The PTA's website appears to be down at the time of writing, so our news comers courtesy of The Express Tribune, which reported on the change yesterday. A formal hearing is scheduled for July 9th, and the public is encouraged to provide additional feedback (via email at [email protected]) before July 10th.

Pakistan wouldn't be the first country in the region to impose a ban on the game. Last year, Nepal also banned the game, though it seems the ban has since been lifted. Some cities in India were also instituting their own bans.

At least there's always Fortnite.