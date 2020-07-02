A 360-degree camera remains a commodity to this day, but those who have tried one and really looked at all the ways it can be used won't stop singing its praises. For video, a 360 cam lets you shoot without worrying about framing or angle, for still pics it forces you to think about creative places and perspectives. Not to mention all the fun effects you can create with it and the flying drone viewpoint it can generate. If you'd like to test the waters or if you're looking to upgrade your existing 360 gear, you're in luck because Insta360 has a bunch of nice summer deals.

The star of the discount is the latest Insta360 One R, a modular action and/or 360 cam with USB-C and IPX8 waterproofing. Both the Twin Edition with the 360 and 4K video modules, and the 1-inch Edition with the large 5.3K Leica sensor are down 10% to $430 and $495, respectively.

The excellent One X sadly isn't part of the deals, but the older first-gen One is, and only on Insta360's online store. It's part of a Creator Kit with a tripod and selfie stick, and it's down to $200. Beware though, if you want to use it on Android, you need a USB-C transfer cable or one of the older adapters (MicroUSB or USB-C.)

For professionals, the Pro 2 is also down 10%, but don't look at that price tag unless you really know what you're doing with 360 cams. And finally, the non-360 tiny and wearable Insta360 GO is down 15% to $170.

The discounts should last about 11 more days until July 13 at 7am PST. Most of them are available on both Amazon and Insta360's stores.