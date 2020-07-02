If you're still a little salty about having your Opinion Rewards earnings unceremoniously obliterated in late 2019, you're not alone. The backlash prompted Google to add an explanatory banner to the Opinion Rewards app and ultimately provide a way to view when your credits will expire in the future. Here's how to keep tabs on those expiration dates so that your credits are never squandered again.

It's easy to keep tabs on your Opinion Rewards credits

The next time you open the Opinion Rewards app, direct your attention toward your balance in the top left hand corner. If your balance reads $0.00, there's nothing else to see here. Come back when you've earned some credits.

However, if there's a dollar amount listed in your Google Play Balance, you'll also find an expiration message just below that in fine print. The listed date shows the oldest Opinion Reward credits that will be expiring first. In the screenshot above, you can see that $0.10 will be dropping off on June 13, 2021, leaving $0.11 remaining. Keep in mind that every credit you earn is set to expire exactly one year after being awarded.

Spend your Opinion Rewards credits on apps and services you love

When it comes to cashing in those credits, Google offers many different ways to get the job done. For starters, you can purchase content directly from the Google Play Store, such as apps, movies, books, and music. Credits can also be used on any subscription service that supports the Google Play billing API. They can even be spent on games and DLC content from the Google Stadia digital store.