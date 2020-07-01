WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, and it's only been getting more feature-rich thanks to recent updates like profile sharing via QR codes and animated stickers in chats. But the company isn't neglecting the basics either, and it's now adding a dark mode for the desktop and web that will be rolling out over the next few weeks.



Announced today alongside a host of other new features, dark mode will be coming to save your retinas on Whatsapp's desktop app and the web version. While it doesn't appear to be live just yet, the company shared a screenshot of the new look that shows off a black and gray interface punctuated with dark green accents that pair nicely with the more muted background colors.

We began getting the first hints of a dark mode in the Android app last year, but that didn't finish rolling out to all users until just a few months ago. Hopefully the desktop dark mode won't take quite that long to make it into the wild.