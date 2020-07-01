For couples who live together, the Spotify Family plan has been a good way to save a few pennies on your subscription, but the Premium Duo plan announced last year offered up the chance to save even more. Until now, it's only been available in select countries, but it's just arrived in the US as well as 54 other markets across the globe.

The Duo plan costs $12.99 in the US (with equivalent pricing in other regions) compared with $9.99 for the Individual plan and $14.99 for the Family plan (up to 6 people). So if you're already signed up to the Family tier as just a pair, you can save a couple of dollars. If you're both still on the personal tier, you can save $3.50 each by switching to the Duo subscription. First-time subscribers still get a month free, too.

We can't find a definitive list of all the countries where Duo is now on offer, but we can confirm that it includes the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, India, Lebanon, UAE, Jordan, and India, so it's likely that many other locales across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia will also be able to sign up for it. If you switch over to Duo, you'll retain access to all of your playlists and likes, so there's really no downside.