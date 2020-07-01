Cutting cable is a mainstream activity these days, which is why services like YouTube TV and Sling TV have popped up in the last few years. These online TV providers can often be cheaper than cable, but as time passes and more channels are added, prices creep up. Coming the day after YouTube TV's latest increase, Sling TV has announced a 1-year price guarantee on its streaming TV packages.

In a blog post today, Sling committed to keeping prices the same for a year for all existing and new customers who have signed up for the service by the first of August. This means that Sling customers will keep paying just $30 a month for its Orange and Blue plans until August 1, 2021.

Sling is also debuting two new offers alongside the price lock: a longer free trial period and a prepay bonus. New customers can test out the service for a 14-day free trial today through July 6. And customers who sign up and prepay for three months of Sling will receive both an AirTV 2 and an OTA antenna — claimed to be a $145 value if purchased separately.

In these uncertain times, it's nice to know that Sling customers won't have to worry about price increases anytime soon. If you're interested in learning more about the options for online TV streaming, check out our roundup of the best choices.