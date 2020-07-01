When it comes to big phones, the Samsung's Note series offers some of the best big-screened beauties on the market. Renders of the Note20 were revealed back in May with the Note20 Ultra following shortly after, revealing the largest screen yet on a Note device. Now Samsung has mistakenly published photos of the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on its Russian website.

The photos give us a new look at the upcoming phone in its "Mystic Bronze" colorway. I'm not sure how mystical it is, but it definitely looks pretty nice. Camera bumps are rarely attractive, but this one isn't too bad? In terms of its specs, we're expecting to see a whopping 6.9-inch display with a centered front-facing camera hole punch. The usual USB-C port and S-Pen slot are situated on the bottom, but you won't find a headphone jack anywhere on the device. Its 165mm long, 77.2mm wide, and 7.6mm thick body promises to be a good hand workout. If history is any indicator, you can expect all the RAM, all the storage, and all the Snapdragon 865 (+, potentially) and 5G, as well.

Samsung hasn't announced the Note20 Ultra yet, but the release date must be coming in the near future if marketing photos like this are being readied. Buyers of Note phones say the bigger the better, so I'm sure Samsung is expecting this new device to be one of its biggest hits yet.