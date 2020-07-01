Xiaomi's Poco sub-brand rose to prominence in 2018 with the introduction of the truly flagship-killing Poco F1. The handset received pretty solid reviews, including our own which called it a lot of phone for the small price. Since then, Poco has released the follow-up to its initial hit in the form of the Poco X2 and the slightly higher end Poco X2 Pro. Now the value-focused brand is gearing up to launch a new phone for the mid-tier market: the Poco M2 Pro.

A landing page has gone up on Fipkart that reveals a few new details about the M2 Pro, including the quad-camera setup on the back of the phone, as well as a new tagline: "Feel the Surge." Based on the promotional videos, it's safe to say a big marketing focuse of the upcoming phone will be its super-speedy charging times. According to XDA, the Poco M2 Pro may be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro, which advertises 30-watt fast charging.

After being rumored for a few months now, it looks like the M2 Pro will be launching officially on July 7. Much like the debut of the Poco F2, availability will be limited to India at the beginning, with no word on a global release date.