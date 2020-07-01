Dark mode is becoming more of a necessity these days with most apps and operating systems supporting it (looking at you, ChromeOS). Microsoft started testing a dark mode in its OneDrive Android app last year, and it made it into the stable release a few months back. Now the company has unveiled that dark mode for OneDrive on the web is on its way.

This move will bring OneDrive on the web in line with its Android and iOS apps. Microsoft says dark mode will be available across both commercial and personal accounts, and highlights its usefulness for helping reduce eye strain and improve battery life on devices with OLED screens. There's no firm ETA, but MS says to look for it soon.

It's great to see more companies falling into the dark mode line. WhatsApp just announced it's adding a dark mode to WhatsApp on the web, and now Microsoft is following suit. Dark mode all the things!