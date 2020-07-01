This story was originally published and last updated .
5G phones don't need to cost over a thousand dollars. The Motorola Edge, for example, will cost $700 once it arrives in the U.S. But there's word that the company wants to push the barrier further down with not one, but two upcoming Moto G entries.
Longtime leaks blogger Evan Blass posted renders of the phone on his Patreon account — we obtained our view through 9to5Google.
The phone as illustrated appears to take on a bit of the current Edge aesthetic with a light touch on bezels and a glossy glass-like treatment on the back. We have four cameras on the back while the front side gets two, punched right into the top-left corner of the flat display. It's been posited that the engorged power button might be home to a fingerprint sensor à la the Moto Z3 Play.
Here are the specs on this. Much of this was first reported by XDA when the device was being dubbed Edge Lite: https://t.co/TjyD0pTTnK pic.twitter.com/PJVTaVpZBb
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2020
Blass also includes a number of specs including a 21:9 1080p display with 90Hz refresh rate (wider than the panels on the Edge and Edge+), a Snapdragon 765 (matching European Edge units), 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Android 10. On cameras, the main rear unit is 48MP, there's a macro 5MP shooter, an 8MP "video wide," and a 2MP depth sensor — no numbers for those front-facers.
Given that the Motorola Edge+ runs with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and that the Edge in the U.S has the 765G, it wouldn't be a stretch to see the Moto G 5G (or whatever the device may end up being called) with the recently-announced, 5G-capable Snapdragon 690 — the chipmaker itself tipped Moto to be one of its first torch runners.
How far south of $700 this phone will be, though, will be left up to Motorola to announce... if and whenever it does.
Moto G 5G Plus
XDA-Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman reports that a Motorola device codenamed "Nairobi" is associated with a Moto G 5G Plus.
So I can now confirm that "Nairobi" is indeed the Moto G 5G Plus and not the Moto Edge Lite as rumored by @ishanagarwal24. The specs we posted a few days ago were thus for the Moto G 5G Plus.
The image and specs that @evleaks posted is for the Moto G 5G but not the Plus model. https://t.co/7AxwHtIYsh
— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 1, 2020
His publication reported specs for the Plus device earlier in June, when it was originally thought to be called the Motorola Edge Lite. They include a Snapdragon 765, 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 64 or 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, wireless charging up to 20W, and a 6.7" 90Hz display at 2520 x 1080 — again, wider than the Edge and Edge+ at 2340 x 1080 — with optical fingerprint sensor underneath. Camera-wise, there's a 48MP main sensor on the rear along with three others at 16MP, 8MP, and 5MP. The front side has the same 8MP snapper as the rear and a 2MP one.
The phone is said to be headed for Verizon exclusivity, but it may not be compatible with its millimeter wave Ultra Wideband network.
We've also updated our earlier story with more information from Evan Blass.
- Source:
- XDA-Developers
- Source:
- @evleaks (Patreon)
- Via:
- 9to5Google
Comments