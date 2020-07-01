Pride Month is over, but the rainbow arcs over yonder. As such, Google is beginning to roll out some colorful new filters to its video calling app, Duo.

One of them is an update to an existing augmented reality filter featuring animated hands coming together around the screen to form heart shapes — the Pride-related changes being the rainbow sleeves around their arms and the rainbow-colored hearts replacing monotone pink ones.

Now you can show your Pride while you video chat, with Google Duo’s new Pride AR filter. Try it now > https://t.co/kamqnSw0Dw pic.twitter.com/oQnFdOdGqa — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 30, 2020

The filter started rolling out yesterday, but for what it's worth, we have yet to receive it.

We also picked up on an updated AR effect featuring a rainbow-colored leopard.

Duo adopted filters and effects back in October after a few holiday-themed sets were tested out earlier last year. Google has since built on that foundation with more stylings and even updates to some specific effects.