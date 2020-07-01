This story was originally published and last updated .
We're still waiting for a precise date for the Lenovo Legion smartphone, but ASUS has just revealed courtesy of a timer on the ROG Phone 3 site that we can expect that phone to be revealed on July 22nd at 10AM ET (7AM PT).
In the case of the ROG Phone 3, we already know that the phone will have the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and some RGB lighting, so the spec fight's clearly in it. Tencent Games is also announced to add some optimizations for its games.
Counter that with the Lenovo Legion phone, a device that's been promoted with 90-watt charging, two USB-C ports, and a pop-out camera. Yes, there's an event in July (13? 21? 32, somehow?) for this one, too.
While we wait on more info for the Legion, ROG Phone fans can mark their calendars for July 22nd at 10 AM ET.
