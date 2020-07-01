Popular weather app Dark Sky will be available to Android and website users for an extra month. Instead of ending those services today, it will do so on August 1.

After Apple acquired it earlier this year, the company had planned on restricting access to iOS devices only. From July 1, the Android and Wear OS would be deprecated and the website and associated embeds stripped. Alas, those forecasts, maps, and embeds are still up and people are left with another 31 days to find an alternative. No reason was given for the extension.

Premium subscribers on Android will still receive a full refund, as was promised prior, should they keep their membership until the end.

The Dark Sky API, which offers data and forecast products to other apps, remains on track to function through the end of 2021.