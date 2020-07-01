Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. After starting the week off strong, we have another solid list of sales today. In particular, Ironhide Game Studio's Kingdom Rush Origins is on sale, along with three more titles from the developer. On top of this, the music creation game Incredibox is currently available at a solid discount. And if you're looking for an enjoyable RPG, both 9th Dawn and 9th Dawn II are in today's roundup. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 23 temporarily free and 50 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Bubbles Live Wallpaper $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

Games