Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. After starting the week off strong, we have another solid list of sales today. In particular, Ironhide Game Studio's Kingdom Rush Origins is on sale, along with three more titles from the developer. On top of this, the music creation game Incredibox is currently available at a solid discount. And if you're looking for an enjoyable RPG, both 9th Dawn and 9th Dawn II are in today's roundup. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 23 temporarily free and 50 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Clothes Match (Paid) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dual Map (Paid) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Free for All VPN - Paid VPN Proxy Master 2020 $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Todo Task Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Music Player Pro 2020 — Audio player $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screen On - Keep Screen awake - Keep Screen ON $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bermuda Triangle Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fill Expert VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- TPS Hero : Hunter Of Zombie World $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight - Cash Knight $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dot Heroes Ⅱ : Top Summoner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Perplexed - Math Puzzle Game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Easy Voice Recorder Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Night Filter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mindz - Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Stairs-X Pro Stairs Calculator $18.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Animated Photo Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Spanish - Frase Master Pro $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- unitMeasure: Offline Material Unit Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Data Science using R & Python offline tutorial $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Hebrew Premium $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 6 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G, 4G, Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screen Lock (AdFree) $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 7 days
- QuickTune 7 - Forza 7 Tuning Calculator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- QuickTune H4 - Forza Horizon 4 Tuning Calculator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Incredibox $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Iron Marines: rts offline game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Kingdom Rush Origins $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Necromancer Returns $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 9th Dawn RPG $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 9th Dawn II 2 RPG $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lucid Dream Adventure 3 - Story Point & Click Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roguelite: Pixel RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Throne Quest RPG $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fluid Simulation - Trippy Stress Reliever $2.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super8Pro (NE$/FC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Yahtzee scoresheet $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- LineX Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Comb S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Joy Walls ツ - 4k Wallpapers App $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Business Gold Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Black Copper Theme for XPERIA™ $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Black Silk for XPERIA™ $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Blue Carbon For XPERIA™ $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Car Lights For XPERIA™ $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Crystal Blue For XPERIA™ $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Golden Brown for XPERIA™ $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- LUXURY For XPERIA™ $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Metal Theme for XPERIA™ $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Music Theme for XPERIA™ $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Comments