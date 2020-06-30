Article Contents
If you're anything like the majority of the AP editorial staff, you've never deleted a file in your entire life. You gotta put all that junk somewhere. If you're low on space, now's a fine time to stock up on storage: a bunch of memory cards, SSDs, and flash drives are on sale today at Amazon.
There are 128-, 256-, and 400-gigabyte Micro SD cards starting at $22, SSDs both internal and external, and USB-A, USB-C, and even Lightning flash drives on offer. Here's the full list:
Memory cards
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I – $31.99 ($13 off)
- SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card (Nintendo Switch-branded) – $22.35 ($5.64 off)
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card – $15.99 ($4 off)
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card – $47.99 ($12 off)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card – $279.99 ($115 off)
Flash drives
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive – $27.59 ($5.62 off)
- SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for iPhone and iPad – $35.99 ($9 off)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C Flash Drive – $29.99 ($6.86 off)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C Flash Drive – $17.19 (~$4 off)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive M3.0 – $26.79 ($6.71 off)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra Luxe USB 3.1 Gen 1 Flash Drive – $28.55 ($7.14 off)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Luxe USB 3.1 Gen 1 Flash Drive – $15.99 (~$4 off)
SSDs
- WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive – $99.99 ($25 off)
- WD 2TB Gaming Drive Portable External Hard Drive – $62.99 ($17 off)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable External SSD – $135.79 ($15.09 off)
- WD_Black 500GB P50 Game Drive Portable External SSD – $123.99 (~$30 off)
- WD Blue SN550 250GB NVMe Internal SSD – $43.99 ($11 off)
Other
- ibi Smart Photo Manager – $95.99 ($34 off)
Some of the items, like the one-terabyte SD card, probably won't ship for a while — up to two full months, according to Amazon. Still, with savings up to $115, it's probably worth the wait. Hit any of the links above to view individual items, or the one below to see the full sale.
These prices are only good for about 10 more hours as of writing, so get a move on.
- Source:
- Amazon
