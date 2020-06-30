Google has gotten a bit stricter with requiring OEMs to add Android's security updates over the years, but that doesn't mean companies are actually on board. LG's Software Update Center may be running at full power, but everything from last-minute bugs to carrier certification can hold up Android updates. It's almost July, but LG's new dual-screen capable device is only now receiving the May security patch.
The new software patch, which updates the V60 to version V600VM10e, appears to be rolling out for the LG V60 5G Verizon variant right now. The update changelog is live on Verizon's website, and includes performance improvements as well as "the most up to date Android security patches," which I can't help but feel seems somewhat misleading.
Monthly updates are a great step to making Android more secure, but they don't do a thing if manufactures and carriers don't actually push them to consumers. Companies like OnePlus and Nokia have done admirable jobs at keeping their devices up to date on security patches, but others like LG clearly lag behind according to our recent comparison.
