IFTTT is one of the most convenient ways to automate tasks at home by linking smart home devices and platforms together. The service is regularly updated with new additions and removals, and we just got our fair share of changes for the summer.

Among the additions, the most relevant ones are Tuya Smart Life, the white label maker behind a large amount of cheap lights, plugs, and switches sold Amazon and eBay, and Wink, which were both removed earlier this month but quickly made their way back.

Sadly, IFTTT is also dropping support for Seagate and Digg, together with three other platforms:

Broadlink's subservices, namely Broadlink Smart Home and Broadlink Smart Home for EU, have also been consolidated with the main service to avoid confusion, but aren't being discontinued.