Google has announced a Smart Home Virtual Summit on July 8 with a keynote, panel discussion, and various other developer sessions that would likely have been part of Google I/O last month had that event not been canceled. While it's only meant for developers building hardware and/or software that works with Google's smart home platform, we could also learn about some upcoming user-facing features, too.

The summit will be opened up with a keynote by Director of Product Management Michele Turner on the latest updates to the company's smart home API and how developers can better integrate their product with the Google Assistant's ever-growing capabilities. Following that, a panel discussion will take place featuring external guests from Vizio, LG, Tuya, and IKEA. The impact of Covid-19 and the general smart home landscape will be hot topics.

Other sessions will cover the Local Home SDK and various tips for developers. Since this isn't a consumer event, it's unlikely we'll see any new hardware announced, but we are expecting Google to unveil its new Android TV dongle — code-named Sabrina — and an updated Google Home speaker at some point soon.

If you're a developer and you'd like to register for the free series of events, you can do so here.