The Fossil Gen 5 is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches you can buy, thanks to a stylish design and solid hardware let down only by Qualcomm's lackluster support for the platform and the inherent bugginess of Wear OS. The Garrett styling of the Gen 5 has the same hardware as the regular model, only wrapped up in a fancy new exterior. The usual $295 price tag is quite high, but if you grab it at Amazon now you can get it for the much more palatable $179 ($116 off).

The design of the blue Garrett isn't going to be for everyone, but the gold stainless steel version is far more palatable and is being sold at the same price, and for this much of a discount I'd happily live with either to get what is easily one of the best Wear OS watches around. There's no apparent time limit for this deal, so I would hope that it's for as long as stocks last.