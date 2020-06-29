Waze has undergone its first substantial visual makeover in its existence. The Google-owned traffic-tracking property has decided to shapen up its logo and splash more color to its design language.

Overall, the pastels are traded in for five bold colors and the touches of skeumorphism previously there have been minimized even further. Sections are delineated with lines that mimic a street grid. The speech bubble on wheels icon is less oval, more circle (it can better fill icon boxes) and 30 existing Moods have made the transition over with more of them to come.

Waze head of creative Jake Shaw wrote in a Medium post that the company asked 13,000 Community members how they felt about the brand and made tweaks for their art to reflect said membership.