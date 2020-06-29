Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 has been leaking like crazy recently. It first went through the FCC back in May, and then a report claimed that Samsung would announce the watch at an event in July. And now it looks like we're getting some even more specific confirmation of that announcement date thanks to a leaked product render.

Renowned leaker Evan Blass has already brought us some of the clearest, most detailed looks of the Galaxy Watch 3. But now he's posted new images on both Patreon and Twitter that appear to clue us in to a possible date when Samsung's likely to announce its latest products — including the Watch 3. Just look closely at the watch face of this leaked black variant where it shows off the date of Wednesday, the 22nd. And wouldn't you know it — July 22 is indeed a Wednesday.

These new renders also show off the return of the rotating bezel, as well as control buttons along the watch's right edge. With less than a month to go until the proposed launch date, we don't have long to wait. Samsung fans are definitely going to be watching the company closely as the clock ticks down to July 22.