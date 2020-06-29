Amazon's latest refresh of the Fire HD 8 is on sale for the first time in both its regular and kids editions. To top that off, the platform is also discounting a few other Fire tablets from the days of yore.

The newest iteration of the Fire HD 8 came out about 6 weeks ago. There was a bit of fanfare over the fact that it came with a USB-C port and a Fire OS update to version 7 (based on Android 9 Pie). The HD 8 Plus also includes 50% more RAM and wireless charging, too. We put out a full review last week, go and check it out.

The Fire HD 8 is available as a Deal of the Day (good through midnight PDT tonight) for $30 off. The HD 8 Kids Edition with its durable case is also on sale today for $40 off. Some models are out of stock at the moment, but you can still purchase them at the current price. Oh, and these prices are at Best Buy, too.

Here's where things stack up:

If you don't need the absolute latest, you can also try some of these Fire tablets on sale for a limited time. That refurb deal isn't the best-looking around, we know, but we thought to include it out of the need to be complete.