It's important to make sure your home is secure, but that can prove costly. Arlo is one of the better choices these days when it comes to wireless cameras, but its models often come in on the expensive side. We called the Arlo 2 Pro the best wireless camera you could buy back in 2018, and right now, Amazon has a two-camera kit with the Arlo 2 Pro on sale for just $199.

Though it first debuted back in 2017, the Arlo Pro 2 cameras are still solid options in 2020. Featuring 1080p HD video recording in both daytime and nighttime conditions, these cameras have a 130-degree field of view, plus a mic and speaker for two-way communication.

The Pro 2 hails from the era when Arlo was still generous when it comes to storage, offering 7 days of cloud storage online for free, with options to upgrade. If you prefer to keep your private videos away from the cloud, these cameras support local backups on a USB drive as well. The cameras can be wired up for constant power, or placed outdoors and utilize their built-in 2,440mAh batteries.

While this configuration is temporarily out of stock, it's such a good deal that you might just want to order one anyway — this is one of the lowest prices we've seen so far on this camera kit. Check out our full review for more details on the hardware, and then head over to Amazon and take advantage of this deal if you're so inclined. You can also throw in a solar panel for about $70 more.