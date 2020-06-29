Google just added a new feature to the Google Store that, frankly, I would have assumed it already had. You can now schedule professional installation for Nest products at the time of purchase via a partnership with OnTech and Handy. Prices for installation and technician availability will vary.

The news comes courtesy of a post to the Google Nest Help community, and is available for the following products:

Nest Hello Video Doorbell

Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E

Indoor and outdoor Nest cameras

Google Wifi and Nest Wifi

Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect

Nest Secure Alarm System

Nest Protect Smoke & CO Alarm

Previously, Google offered "Nest Pro" installation services through the Nest storefront, but apparently, that didn't make the transition to the Google Store. (It also may not have worked quite the same way — we can't tell with Nest no longer taking orders).

Barring any scheduling issues or lockdown-related problems, this new feature means you can schedule up an install at the time of purchase through the Play Store, if you're willing to pay for it. Prices for installation vary from $99 for a Nest x Yale Lock or Nest WiFi, to $99 per Nest Camera or Thermostat (and $59 for each extra one), and up to $119 for the Nest Secure alarm system. Some multi-item configurations run even more.

To get professional installation, just select the checkbox for it when adding a compatible item to your card on the Google Store. You'll see an extra "Installation" fee included in your list at checkout, and you can schedule up your installation following purchase. Availability and installation time, of course, will vary — if you're even comfortable having someone in your home to install something right now.

More details, terms, and conditions are available at Google's Storefront. And if you'd rather install things yourself, Google just added a ton of how-to videos to the Google Store as well.