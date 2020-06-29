Windows has a built-in clipboard manager, but if Chrome OS is your platform of choice, you'll be hit harder by the lack of a native solution, as you currently have to rely on third-party extensions for clipboard history. While that works for Rita and me here at AP, many people are understandably worried about their privacy. It looks like that might soon be a thing of the past, as 9to5Google found that Google is working on a native solution, albeit one with a severe limitation.

Chrome OS developers are working on a clipboard feature called Multipaste. According to a Gerrit entry and a flag, it can be activated by pressing Search + V, which will show you a menu allowing you to paste content you've previously copied via the regular shortcut. You'll also be able to access your clipboard via a button in Chrome OS' quick settings if don't use a keyboard. The caveat in Chrome OS seems to be that you can only store a maximum of five items, though this limitation might still change before (or if) the feature goes stable. Supported clipboard elements include text, formatted text, images, links formatted as bookmarks, and "Web Smart Paste," whatever that is.

Enable Multipaste Pressing search + v will show a menu that allows you to paste things previously copied. #multipaste

Meanwhile, Windows lets you keep the 25 most recent clipboard items. While I'd still prefer a time-based cutoff over a hard limit, similar to what we currently have in Gboard for Android, a higher limit still gives you much more wiggling room. Hopefully, Google will consider either of these over its current plans — provided the feature officially sees the light of the day in the first place, which isn't guaranteed at this stage.