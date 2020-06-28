I know, we're the Android Police, but the highlight of this week's news when it comes to phones is clearly Apple's WWDC and iOS 14. Not all of our readers stick to Android, plenty of you may be reading these very words from an iPad or iPhone. We're not here to judge, but we're curious to know how many of you use iOS devices — whether that's in addition to an Android device or not.

Even if you are a dyed-in-the-wool Android fan, there are plenty of reasons and situations where you might need to use an iPhone or iPad. If you have a phone provided through work, you might not have a choice in the matter, and if you need a tablet, an iPad is probably a better choice over an Android-powered one (with some exceptions).

Plus, sometimes it's just nice to see what things are like on other platforms. You can't make an educated decision about which is really better for you if all you've ever known is Android. Choice is objectively a good thing. Clearly, we have our own opinions, even here at AP (and we prefer Android most of the time), but it's not a competition or a fight. There's no wrong answer, and we're happy to welcome you whether you're reading this on an iPhone or a Pixel.

With all the new features we have to look forward to in iOS 14, we're curious to know how many of our readers are using iOS-powered devices. Feel free to select all answers that apply.

Do you use any iOS devices? I use an iPhone as my personal phone.

I use an iPhone for work.

I use an iPad.

I use an iPod Touch.

Nope, I don't use any iOS devices. View Results