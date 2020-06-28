The Alro Ultra line of outdoor cameras was first released last year, and it's still one of the best options for monitoring the outside of your home in crystal-clear 4K quality. Now you can get a full two-camera system for $399.99 ($300 off MSRP), or a single add-on camera for just $170 ($130 off MSRP).

Arlo's Ultra cameras use a wire-free and weather-resistant design, and must be connected to the Ultra Smart Hub to actually function. The two-camera system bundle for $399.99 includes two cameras and the required base station, while the single add-on camera option is only a good deal for someone who has an existing system set up. Woot also had a 3-pack option in stock, but that has already sold out.

The Arlo Ultra cameras support 4K HDR capture, with a 180-degree field of view and an integrated spotlight. A 1-year subscription to Arlo Smart Premier is included when you buy the system, and if you don't want to pay after that, you have the option of storing video to a microSD card slot in the Smart Hub. Check out our full review for all the details.