Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a boatload of games, and I mean a boatload. For example, I have titles from Square Enix, The Pokémon Company, Humble Bundle, not to mention a wide selection of quality indie releases. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of June 22nd, 2020.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

Death Come True

Android Police coverage: Death Come True is a full-motion video game from the developer of Danganronpa, out now

Death Come True is the latest release from the devs behind the Danganronpa visual novel series. Of course, this is a game that's slightly different, since it's mainly played through watching full-motion videos, much like a choose your own adventure. Rest assured, it's a horror-mystery game filled to the brim with familiar Japanese tropes, such as waking up with amnesia in a room filled with strangers, who you'll then have to cooperate with to escape your mysterious circumstances. Really, the only downside to this release is that it's pretty expensive for a 3-hour game, though if you look at it as an interactive movie, I suppose $17 isn't too much of an ask.

Monetization: $16.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Pokémon Café Mix

Android Police coverage: Match-3 game Pokemon Cafe Mix joins Pokémon Smile on the Play Store

Pokémon Café Mix is a new casual Pokémon game where you'll run a cafe while also being tasked with matching Pokémon heads by dragging your finger on the screen. As you would expect, Pokémon Café Mix is balanced to push in-app purchases, which really ruins the fun that can be had with this release. Still, I'm sure the game will make boatloads of money, though it sure would be nice to see better monetization pushed in what is clearly a children's game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

KINGDOM HEARTS Uχ Dark Road

Android Police coverage: Kingdom Hearts Dark Road is finally available on Android as an update to Union χ

Yo dog, I heard you enjoy games within games. Well, I have some good news, Square Enix is offering just that with the release of Kingdom Hearts Dark Road. You see, instead of building a player base from scratch, Square has decided to leverage the fans of an existing game (Kingdom Hearts Union χ) in order to ensure the app's numbers don't drop with the release of the followup title Dark Road. More or less, Dark Road is an all-new release that just landed in an existing title, and it's F2P card-based RPG with gacha mechanics, and as you would expect, it's monetized to the hilt.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Crying Suns

Android Police coverage: Humble Bundle brings sci-fi roguelite Crying Suns to the Play Store

Crying Suns is the first game to be published by Humble Bundle on the Play Store, and it's an indie sci-fi roguelite that was initially published on PC. This means the Android version is a port, and thankfully it's a quality release that brings with it fantastic touch controls. So if you're looking for an enjoyable tactical space game that also offers an intriguing story worth the asking price, then this is the game for you.

Monetization: $8.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe

Android Police coverage: Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe is a collection-based RPG from Square Enix, now available worldwide

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe is a ridiculous name for a ridiculous game. Back in 2018, this shallow gacha title was released in Japan, but since then the Romancing SaGa series has seen more than a few releases in the West, and so having built consumer knowledge of the brand, Square Enix decided to release this junker in the West to earn a few extra bucks. As you would expect, the title plays like a 2018 gacha game, and so it's missing current quality of life improvements found in newer gacha titles, such as auto-gameplay when replaying beaten levels.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Journey Of Abyss

Journey Of Abyss is a beautiful adventure game that combines a text-based adventure with card-based mechanics. What's interesting about this release is that the devs have forgone any and all RPG mechanics, which means this is a pure deck-building experience where your wits and planning will get you through the game, instead of pointlessly growing numbers like you would in an RPG.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Slidout

Slidout is an early access release, and as you can see, it's a sliding puzzle game. It will be your job to move the board's rows while avoiding traps, all so you can direct a few balls towards the finish line. Ideally, this is supposed to be a relaxing game, thanks to its comforting graphics and peaceful music. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the game saves your progress wherever you are, so you're free to pick up and play without any stress.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Mindcell

Mindcell is a gorgeous third-person action-adventure game that borders on console-quality, thanks to its detailed graphics. Thankfully the game's touch controls work well, and the story isn't half-bad either. So if you've been looking for a polished third-person adventure game to tool through, Mindcell is a great choice this week, and it's pretty cheap to boot.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Rubix

Rubix is an enjoyable color matching game where you'll have to pair each cube with its matching platform. This means you'll have to swap cubes around the board in order to make sure they are on the correct platforms, which is easier said than done. There are over 1000 levels to explore, and the further you get, the tougher the game, so make sure you bring your thinking cap.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Rising Sushi

Rising Sushi is a delightfully-designed block stacking game. But instead of stacking blocks, you'll stack sushi. For such a simple title, I have to say I really dig the graphics in this release, and while the gameplay can grow stale after a while, this is still a fun title to pick up and play in short bursts when you have a few minutes to spare. Plus, it doesn't hurt that Rising Sushi is a premium release.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Pascal's Wager

Pascal's Wager is often described as a Souls-like, not that this will stop the complaints from the pluckier readers out there that love to police the preciseness of game genres and general language. More or less, this is a game that plays similarly to FromSoftware's Souls titles, and so it's difficult, but a heck of a lot of fun to play. Really, the only complaint I can find about this release is that it requires an online connection, which seems to be upsetting the player base.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

Pictoquest

Pictoquest comes from Plug in Digital and is a premium nonogram game where you'll create images by solving grid-based number puzzles. What sets this game apart from the rest is the fact that there are also RPG elements in the mix, so you'll actually have something to work towards as you solve puzzles. So if you've been on the lookout for a quality nonogram game, Pictoquest looks to be the best choice available on Android to date.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

The Innsmouth Case

The Innsmouth Case is a detective adventure game that plays like an interactive novel, so it's essentially a choose your own adventure. The entire game is centered around the works of horror legend H.P. Lovecraft, so expect a dark theme, though humor makes an appearance as well. It would also appear that the choices you make will impact the game's story, so there's a little replayability here if you'd like to discover where each and every branching path leads.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Almost Gone

The Almost Gone is an environment puzzler, in the same vein as Monument Valley, and so you'll explore beautifully rendered facades and interiors as you piece together the game's story through revealed objects and memories. Sadly user reviews point towards a short game, but at least the current sale price makes the choice to pick up the title that much easier. So if you enjoy artful puzzlers, The Almost Gone should appeal, just keep in mind that it's a shorter title.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

PewPew Live

PewPew Live is a colorful arcade shooter displayed through vector-like graphics. The entire game can be played at a stable 60fps, and you can even team up with a friend over local co-op. Much like any other shooter, there are ships to unlock and enemies to destroy, but the fact that this release is totally free surely sets it up as a must-install for all of you shooter lovers out there.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Tile Flip: Color Blocks

Tile Flip: Color Blocks is an early access release, and as you can see, it's a puzzle game where you'll flip blocks on the board to match the pattern at the top of the screen. It's a simple setup, but it's a fun one, so if you enjoy casual puzzle games, Tile Flip: Color Blocks is a solid choice, especially since it's yet to be monetized.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Slope Legends

Slope Legends is a casual skiing game where you'll bomb down mountains just to see how far you can get. That's right, the game is basically an endless runner, but instead of running sideways, you'll ski down the screen. As you would imagine, this is a game best played in short bursts during your downtime, and it succeeds in this since it's fun to play when you have a quick break.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Cthulhu's Diary

Cthulhu's Diary is the second game in today's roundup that sports an H.P. Lovecraft theme. It's a roguelike strategy game where you'll venture from room to room while defeating an endless assortment of enemies. Currently, Cthulhu's Diary is in testing in select regions, and so it's not available right now in the US. Hopefully, the game will arrive in the West sometime soon, so we can all get a taste.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Sort'n Fill

Sort'n Fill comes from ZPLAY Games, a publisher that concentrates on casual titles. As you can see, Sort'n Fill fits this studio's catalog quite well, since the entire point of this release is to sort items into boxes. It's essentially a game designed to exist as a time-waster, and I have to say it fulfills this role competently, though it's best played in short bursts.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ?

Safari Forever w/ Level Editor

Safari Forever is an adorable auto-platformer with a fantastic level editor. Ideally, you'll start each level by tapping on the screen, and once you start moving, there's no going back, so you'll have to tap on the screen as you auto-move to jump over obstacles or climb walls. Honestly, if you love platformers, you have to try Safari Forever. The controls are spot-on, and the game should provide hours of fun thanks to its level editor.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 apiece

Peak's Edge

Peak's Edge is described as a pyramidal puzzle roguelike, which is actually an apt description. You'll fill the role of a pyramid that has to make its way to the goal, but of course, obstacles and enemies lie in wait, and so you'll have to roll yourself in specific ways to clear these obstacles. This style of play is excellent in short bursts, though longer sessions can happen.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 apiece

Billion Builders

Billion Builders is an idle game, not that the Play Store description mentions this. I mean, why tell anyone what they can expect from your title? Clearly, it's better to encourage interested parties to install the game just to see that it plays exactly like all of the rest. As you would imagine, this release is all about building towns along a railroad, though really, it's about growing your numbers endlessly so that you can continue to perform the same task over and over again. Talk about fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $5.99

Wood SudoBlocks 3D - A Better Classic Wood Puzzle

Block-based puzzle games appear to be all the rage this week, and so Wood SudoBlocks 3D is a minimalist puzzler where your aim is to fit blocks of different shapes in the game's primary grid. In actuality, the game plays a bit like Tetris, though instead of placing falling blocks, you're tasked with manually placing the blocks displayed at the bottom of the screen.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $6.99

Siege Castles

Siege Castles is an early access release from Plug in Digital, and if you couldn't tell by the name, it's a tower defense game where you'll face off against another tower to see who will reign supreme. This means you'll get to choose your siege weapons, all while building up your castle by combining different materials to create the strongest tower of them all.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

The Academy: The First Riddle

The Academy: The First Riddle has been compared to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, and there's a reason for that. The premise is pretty much the same, where you'll attend a school with a lot of mystery in the air. This mystery means you'll spend your time solving puzzles to progress the story. Thankfully the game's developer is known for quality puzzle-based titles, such as the Faraway series, which is more than I can say about the devs of Hogwarts Mystery, which is probably why The Academy is much more fairly monetized.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $6.99 - $12.99

Dumb Ways to Die: Superheroes

Apparently, the Dumb Ways to Die series is still going strong, and so the latest game in the franchise just landed on the Play Store this week. It's called Dumb Ways to Die: Superheroes, which means you'll get to explore all of the creative ways superheroes can die in this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

Ping Pong Fury

Ping Pong Fury is an early access release, and it's also a polished ping pong game despite the fact it just landed on the Play Store. 1v1 multiplayer is included, which means you can easily face off against friends, and since the entire game is built around swipe controls, it's easy for just about anyone to pick up and play. Sadly the game is monetized rather aggressively, which really ruins the fun of the polish gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Hardhead Squad: MMO War

Hardhead Squad: MMO War comes from Rovio Entertainment, the studio behind the Angry Birds series. Clearly, Rovio is grasping at straws now that it has run Angry Birds into the ground, and so Hardhead Squad: MMO War is a Clash of Clans clone. While it's sad to see a once-great studio fall to the wayside while releasing lazy clones of better games, I suppose you can't pump out match-3 titles forever.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Arena Go

Arena Go is the latest release from 111%, a dev we've covered numerous times, though it's a been a while since its latest release. Much like the dev's previous work, this is an odd game. Luckily the gameplay is easy to pick up. All you have to do is build a deck of the best characters, weapons, and runs to take on your foes, and the combinations available make for a deep game despite its shallow and goofy theme. Best of all, you can battle your friends through PvP to see who has the best deck, though it's sad to see the dev has fully embraced outrageously-priced IAPs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Stellar Hunter

Stellar Hunter is an early access release that bills itself as a space-themed RPG with roguelike mechanics. Clearly, these are terms used to describe just about every Android game ever made, and that's by design because this game also plays just like the rest. That means you'll tap your moves at the bottom of the screen as a team of 4 explore strange planets while constantly battling alien enemies. You know, for a game that hasn't even hit its beta stage yet, it sure is odd that the title's monetization is already active.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.